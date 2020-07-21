SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 20 additional coronavirus deaths and 990 new cases Tuesday bringing the county’s caseload over 30,000.

The countywide totals now stand at 30,97 cases and 513 deaths.

Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, three were skilled nursing facility residents. Of the total death toll, 234 were skilled nursing facility residents and 17 were assisted living facility residents.

The number of hospitalized patients rose from 666 on Monday to 700, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 213 to 234, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

In the county’s jails, 439 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, with 396 having recovered and 43 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms. The county is awaiting the results of 141 tests.

County officials said 366,584 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 15,232 recoveries have been documented.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 192 Monday to 183.3 but is still far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents. The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped from 13.2% to 12.4%, which is higher than the state’s desired rate of 8%.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state’s monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases — including Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties.

