LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metrolink has installed 133 new ticket machines at stations across Southern California designed to improve service for people with disabilities.
The transit service said the new machines focus on accessibility and touchscreens and are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act by featuring voice activation, a headphone jack and brail keypads.
“The introduction of our new ticket machines with accessibility features comes just as the nation commemorates the 30th anniversary of the signing of ADA on July 26, 1990,” Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey said.
The new ticket machines also offer service in English and Spanish and have touchscreens that automatically brighten or dim to improve visibility.
Tickets can be purchased using cash, credit and debit cards and promotional codes as well as touchless options like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.
The new machines have been installed at 62 stations throughout Metrolink’s 538-mile system in two years.
Riders may still purchase tickets and passes through the Metrolink Mobile App.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)