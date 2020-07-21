Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in an SUV on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Monday night.
According to Los Angeles police, at 10:34 p.m. officers were called to the 5 Freeway at Indiana Street where they found a man in a Range Rover with several gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene. The man was not identified.
Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related, but the motive was not confirmed.
The exact circumstances and details of the shooting were not confirmed. There is no description of the suspect’s vehicle or the shooter. Its unclear if police have obtained any surveillance video of the killing.
The southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for a time, but have since been reopened.