LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles has seen a serous spike in stolen cars since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
5,744 car thefts were reported to Los Angeles police in the second quarter of 2020, which is the three-month period of April through July, based on data collected by the USC Annenberg School of Journalism’s nonprofit group Crosstown.
That is the highest number of stolen cars for any single quarter since the LAPD began making the statistic public in 2010, according to Crosstown’s report released Monday.
The 5,744 car thefts were a 57.7% increase from the same period in 2019.
The neighborhood of Boyle Heights saw the highest number of stolen cars, with 327.
Possible reasons for the spike include people leaving their cars parked on the street for long periods of time because of the lockdown measures which have more people working remotely, Crosstown determined.
