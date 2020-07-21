LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,741 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 50 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing countywide totals to 161,673 cases and 4,154 deaths.
Of the new cases reported by the health department, 57% were reported in people under the age of 41, continuing the recent trend of younger Angelenos driving new infections and the spread of COVID-19.
“The tragedy of what we are witnessing is that many of our younger residents are interacting with each other and not adhering to the recommended prevention measures, while our older residents continue to experience the results of this increased spread with the worst health outcomes, including death,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “People over the age of 65 years old account for 11% of all cases but account for nearly 75% of all deaths.”
As of Tuesday, 2,218 confirmed COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized — with 26% being treated in intensive care units and 18% on ventilators — the third consecutive day with more than 2,200 hospitalizations.
With testing results available for more than 1,559,000 individuals, the health officials reported an overall 9.6% positivity rate, up slightly from last week.
Health officials also continued to urge residents to avoid crowded places, confined spaces and close contact with people not in their households and to always wear a face covering in public.
“Our behaviors, including the wearing of face coverings and the adherence of physical distancing —simple actions of kindness and caring — can protect those we love,” Ferrer said.
More information about the county’s roadmap to recovery can be found on the health department’s website.