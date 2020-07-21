LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The continuing coronavirus crisis and the subsequent revenue reductions could force the California State University system to institute furloughs, Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a letter to all CSU faculty and staff.
CSU is not planning to negotiate a furlough program for the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year. But White says they will become “most likely necessary” in the 2021-22 as the system is facing “at least a three-year fiscal challenge.”
The letter was sent Monday, the day before CSU’s Board of Trustees in Long Beach is scheduled to meet today. The system’s financial situation is on the agenda.
The 2020-21 fiscal year’s base budget was “permanently decreased by $299 million compared to the last fiscal year because of COVID-19-imposed impacts to the state’s economy,” White wrote. The budget cuts necessitated layoffs, and may require more layoffs. CSU has also stopped most hiring, except for essential positions approved by the relevant campus president or vice chancellor and “essentially stopped travel on state funds,” White said in his letter.
