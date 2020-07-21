INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – At least 49 workers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood have contracted the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health disclosed the latest numbers on Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the number of cases jumped by 16 over the course of just a week. Back in March, an ironworker became the first person from the construction site to test positive for the disease.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in April that he had instituted new guidelines for construction sites. They include requiring all construction sites to submit a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control plan that includes protocols for symptom checking, physical distancing, hygiene practices and decontamination procedures.

SoFi Stadium was set to be officially opened by superstar Taylor Swift on July 25 before the show was canceled.

In May, the L.A. Rams reportedly requested up to $500 million in new loans from the NFL due to a financial shortfall in their SoFi Stadium construction budget caused by the pandemic.

The 70,000-seat stadium is part of a new 298-acre entertainment complex located on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. It was developed and funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The Rams and Chargers will begin play there in the fall of 2020, assuming the NFL season goes on as planned.

As of Tuesday, the Rams are still slated to open their regular season at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, without fans of course. The Chargers are scheduled to play their first game at SoFi on Sept. 20 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.