LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police say calls for service related to Independence Day fireworks nearly doubled in 2020.

According to Los Angeles Police Department data, calls regarding fireworks jumped by 186% from 2019 – 4,380 compared with 8,155 on July 4.

The total amount of fireworks seized by the LAPD also nearly doubled last year’s 2,350 pounds, with a total of 4,350 pounds of fireworks recovered this summer, police said.

Despite a public awareness campaign and community outreach efforts, police said “the quarantine related to the COVID–19 pandemic definitely had an impact on the increase in the use of illegal fireworks.”

“As we all know, this was a very busy and noisy year for fireworks,” an LAPD spokesperson said.

In preparation for the 4th of July, the LAPD coordinated with the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and My Safe LA.

As part of its Fireworks Reduction Plan, police hung fireworks banners at every station and utilizing social media messaging and Zoom meetings to educate residents about the dangers and consequences of using fireworks.

With nearly all public fireworks shows across Los Angeles County canceled because of the resurgence of COVID-19, SKY2 captured video – which later went viral – of fireworks simultaneously going off in the skies above Southern California.