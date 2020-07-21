LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for two vehicles that fatally struck a man but did not stop to help him in South Los Angeles.
A 49-year-old man was walking west on Vernon Avenue last Thursday at about 10:25 p.m. when he was hit by a light-colored SUV just east of Wall Street. The impact of the collision threw the man into the eastbound left lane of Vernon Avenue, where he was run over by another vehicle described as a light-colored 2011-2015 Dodge Charger.
Neither driver stopped to identify themselves or help the man. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The man’s identity was withheld pending notification of his family.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who might provide information leading up to the suspect’s identification, arrests and conviction. Anyone with information about the collision can contact Central Traffic division Detective Dehesa at (213) 833-3713 or the watch commander at (213) 486-3713.