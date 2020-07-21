BURBANK (CBSLA) – Two men were killed and a woman was wounded in a triple-shooting which took place at a Burbank home in the early morning hours Tuesday while three children were inside.
The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive.
Burbank police told CBSLA that officers responded to reports of gunshots to find a man dead just outside the home. A handgun was found with him.
When officers entered the home, they found a man who had been shot dead and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.
Three children were also found inside the home, but they were unhurt, police said.
No names were released. Police believe the man and woman found inside the home resided there. It’s unclear what connection they had to the man who was found shot to death outside of it.
Investigators do not believe any suspects are at large, police said.