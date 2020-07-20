LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Workers will walk off their jobs Monday in a nationwide strike for black lives.
Several groups and workers unions – including the Service Employees International Union, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, American Federation of Teachers, United Farm Workers, the Fight for $15, and the Movement for Black Lives – are part of the nationwide strike.
Protests are scheduled throughout the day Monday in Los Angeles, Inglewood, and Victorville.
Since the pandemic shut down much of the country in the spring, several protest movements have emerged, including one for “essential” workers who are becoming infected at high rates with COVID-19 and another for black lives and in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest.
Those two movements will converge Monday, with organizers saying the pandemic has worsened economic inequality and systemic racism. Monday’s protest is about seeking changes to protect essential workers like nursing home employees, janitors, delivery people, and fast food, rideshare and airport workers. Car caravans have also been organized for the strike.