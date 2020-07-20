SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Air quality will be unhealthy Monday for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley, east San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
People living or working in those areas are advised to minimize outdoor activities if they suffer from heart disease, asthma or other respiratory illnesses, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.
Children with sensitive conditions should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, Davis said.
More information on air quality maps and forecasts can be found at aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
