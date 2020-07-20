HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX beat its own record Monday with the successful launch of a South Korean military communications satellite, just 51 days after using the rocket for a manned launch.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched at about 2:30 p.m. California time from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The launch was originally scheduled for last Tuesday, but was delayed due to a last-minute repair issue.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/Tn1kU6LtkB
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020
The rocket, which was carrying the South Korean ANASIS-II satellite, was previously used in SpaceX’s historic May 30 launch of two astronauts to the International Space Station. The 51-day turnaround time broke the company’s previous record of 62 days for re-use of a rocket stage.
After the launch, first stage of the rocket was successfully landed on SpaceX’s floating drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. It has been named “Just Read The Instructions.”
