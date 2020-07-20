LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,288 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 29,983 cases and 588 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 10,795 had recovered.
There were 507 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, with 131 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 861 newly confirmed cases and 14 more fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 24,099 cases and 329 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 14,522 had recovered.
There were 613 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, with 194 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 556 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 5,748 cases and 58 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 2,924 had recovered and 2,766 were under active quarantine.
There were 89 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, with 24 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 323,725 Riverside County residents, 208,600 San Bernardino County residents and 95,605 Ventura County residents had been tested.