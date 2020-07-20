SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old Santa Ana woman has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed her brother and another teen more than two years ago.
Josselyn Jazmine Anguiano is charged with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of child abuse and endangerment.
The crash happened on March 23, 2018 in the 16000 block of Legacy Road in Tustin. At about 2:50 a.m., Anguiano, who was 18 at the time, lost control of a speeding vehicle before attempting to make a turn.
According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, she was driving at about 75 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The vehicle hit a curb at 47 mph before slamming into several poles and landing on its side, killing 17-year-old Pedro Fuentes and Anguiano’s 17-year-old brother Jason, prosecutors said.
Two other passengers were injured and suffered a broken jaw and pelvis. All six passengers in the vehicle were students at Century High School in Santa Ana.
Anguiano is scheduled to report to jail on September 4 to serve a 270-day sentence. She will also face five years of formal probation.
