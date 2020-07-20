SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported one additional coronavirus death and 560 new cases Monday.
The countywide totals now stand at 29,986 cases and 493 deaths.
Of the total deaths, 232 were skilled nursing facility residents and 17 were assisted living facility residents
The number of hospitalized patients rose from 665 on Sunday to 666, and the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 214 to 213, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
In the county’s jails, 439 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 396 having recovered and 43 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms. The county is awaiting the results of 141 tests.
County officials said 359,900 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 14,366 recoveries have been documented.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped down from 230.5 on Sunday to 192, but is still far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state’s monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases — including Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties.