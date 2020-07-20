LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday an additional 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 419.
Of the employees, 248 are at home recovering or self-isolating due to possible exposure, and 226 employees have returned to work.
On July 3, Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo died from coronavirus complications.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported five additional employees have tested positive for the virus bringing the department’s cumulative caseload to 137, the city’s Emergency Operations Center said.
Of the employees, 91 have recovered and returned to work and 46 are recovering at home.
On Monday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 3,160 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total throughout the pandemic to 159,045.
County health director Barbara Ferrer also announced another nine deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus.
