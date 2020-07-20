Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – No officers were seriously hurt after a Los Angeles police patrol SUV crashed into a pole outside a Fatburger eatery in the Fairfax District Sunday night.
Los Angeles police were tailing a vehicle when they lost sight of it and then crashed their cruiser into a pole at West 3rd Street and La Cienega Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.
The two officers in the cruiser were not seriously hurt, police said. There was no word on whether they were taken to a hospital.
The exact details of the crash were not confirmed. Its also unclear why the officers were following another vehicle.