LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County is reporting another 3,160 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total throughout the pandemic to 159,045.

County health director Barbara Ferrer also announced another nine deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus. Monday also marked the fourth day in the last week for a new high in the number of COVID patients in county hospitals.

The latest fatalities bring the county’s overall total to 4,084 deaths.

Roughly 92% of people who died had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said, 47% of which occurred among Hispanic residents.

There are currently 2,188 confirmed cases hospitalized countywide, marking .02% of the population of L.A. County.

Ferrer also signaled the county would be adhering to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order to delay reopening schools for in-person instruction.

Under a new health officer order, schools in Los Angeles County and 31 other counties on the state’s monitoring list cannot resume in-person learning next month.

“The Governor has made it clear that until we reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in LA County, it is too dangerous for our schools to re-open for in-person classroom instruction,” she said. “Let’s get back to working together to slow the spread and continue our recovery journey.”