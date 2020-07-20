LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The killing of a prominent men’s rights movement attorney in San Bernardino County may be linked to the shooting at the New Jersey home of a federal judge, a law enforcement source told CBS Los Angeles on Monday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 52-year-old Marc Angelucci was shot and killed at his Crestline home July 11.

“It was horrendous,” Harry Crouch, a longtime friend, said. “None of us in the movement, none of his friends ever anticipated ever happening. When I got the call, we were devastated.”

Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, said he had known Angelucci, who served as the organization’s vice president, for more than 20 years.

“He was loved by virtually everybody in the men’s right movement,” Crouch said. “He was like our right leg.”

Crouch said he learned from people at the home that the shooter was dressed as a delivery person.

“Apparently somebody came to the house, posed as a delivery person,” Crouch said. “And when he left, Marc was dead.”

The gunman at Judge Esther Salas’ New Jersey home Sunday was also reportedly dresses as a FedEx delivery driver when he approached the home. Salas’ husband answered the door and was wounded. Their only child, a 20-year-old son, was killed.

Investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect in the shooting at 72-year-old attorney Roy Den Hollander. Hollander’s body was found in a car Monday in New York state. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Hollander was a self-described anti-feminist lawyer who had argued a case before Salas, according to federal court records obtained by CNN. Sources also said a package addressed to the judge was found in the car.

“I immediately saw a link,” Crouch said. “But I want to be real clear, he’s not a NCFM member. Why isn’t he? Because I threw him out five or six years ago, because he was a nut job.”

Crouch said Hollander was once on the National Coalition for Men’s board, but he was removed after threatening Crouch.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has not named a suspect in the killing of Angelucci, though they have turned the case over to the New Jersey FBI.