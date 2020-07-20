SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A former Laguna Beach police officer pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly pulling out a gun and holding it to the back of the head of a fellow officer after a night of drinking.
Luke Christian Gilbertson, 35, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a felony enhancement of the personal use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to the Orange County District Attorney’s office, Gilbertson was with three other Laguna Beach police officer and a dispatcher at a pool party and barbecue on Sept. 23, 2019. The group went to two other locations to continue drinking alcohol, and were on their way home from a Santa Ana bar when Gilbertson allegedly pulled a handgun from his holster and held it to the head of a fellow police officer.
No one was injured.
“It is unacceptable for an officer of the law to behave in a way that so blatantly disregards the well-being of another human,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
Gilbertson, who is no longer a member of the Laguna Beach Police Department, is free on $50,000 bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 19 years in state prison if convicted on all charges.