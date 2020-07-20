Comments
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A driver was killed after losing control of a car and slamming into a light pole in Lynwood late Sunday night.
The crash occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Atlantic Boulevard, just north of Los Flores Boulevard.
A witness told Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies the car was speeding down Atlantic when it careened into several parked cars and then slammed into a light pole, bursting into flames.
The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene. No one else was hurt.
Investigators are working to determine what factors may have contributed to the wreck. Its unclear if the driver was intoxicated at the time.