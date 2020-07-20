Comments
EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Divers were working to pull out a car which drove into Lincoln Park Lake in East Los Angeles early Monday morning.
Just after midnight, Los Angeles police and firefighters were called to the lake on a report that a car had somehow driven into the lake and gotten submerged.
The park is located at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Mission Road.
As of 6 a.m., L.A. Fire Department divers were still working to pull the car out of the lake. It’s unclear if anyone was trapped inside.
The circumstances of how the car drove into the lake were not confirmed.
Yesserie Bob, that car….. all by itself, drove into that lake.