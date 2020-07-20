PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — A helicopter crew had to rescue a stolen vehicle suspect who led a police pursuit right off a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates.
Police were chasing a stolen vehicle in Palos Verdes Estates Friday when the suspect jumped out of the car and ran, then fell 40 feet down a cliff.
The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau released video of the helicopter rescue operation Saturday.
Video 2 of 2. #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserts LASD SEB Tactical Medics at the termination of pursuit in Palos Verdes.Suspect ran from car and over cliff, falling 40ft onto the ground. Suspect in custody. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/uS08W8zKHa
A rescuer was lowered from the helicopter into steep and brush-covered terrain to find the suspect. The rescuer returned with the suspect strapped into a litter.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.