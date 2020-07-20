CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — A helicopter crew had to rescue a stolen vehicle suspect who led a police pursuit right off a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates.

Police were chasing a stolen vehicle in Palos Verdes Estates Friday when the suspect jumped out of the car and ran, then fell 40 feet down a cliff.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau released video of the helicopter rescue operation Saturday.

A rescuer was lowered from the helicopter into steep and brush-covered terrain to find the suspect. The rescuer returned with the suspect strapped into a litter.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

