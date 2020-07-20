Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 30-year-old man in the city of Pasadena has died from complications of COVID-19, city officials reported Sunday.
The man, who was not identified, is Pasadena’s youngest person to die from COVID-19, city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.
“The man had several underlying health conditions that pre-disposed him to severe illness,” Derderian said.
The city reported 30 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, with infections dating back to the Fourth of July weekend. The city now has 1,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 102 deaths.
