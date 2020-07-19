LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — St. Mel Catholic Church has been offering online services during the coronavirus pandemic to encourage their parishioners to follow local safety guidelines.

This weekend, the Woodland Hills church also held Mass outside to allow congregants to enjoy some fresh air and resume worship in a way that’s allowed.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent order prohibits indoor church services, so that’s why an outdoor gathering like this could go on.

“I was upset because I thought all the churches were closed,” said parishioner Rochelle Brillo. “I was really excited about going back to church. I really enjoyed it being under the sky and being able to see everything. I would actually do this again.”

At Sunday’s service, attendees were physically distanced and wore face coverings too as a safety precaution.

“We can’t focus on what we cannot do, we have to focus on what we can do,” said parishioner John Mack.

While many worshippers at St. Mel were happy they could worship in person once again, the heat outside was intense for some people.

Father Steve Davoren said they will be getting some tents to help bring shade as they continue their Mass on the Grass services.