PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Sheriffs are continuing their search for a critically ill 30-year-old Pico Rivera woman who was last seen about a week ago.
Carolina Martinez has schizoaffective disorder and a brain tumor, authorities said.
She was last seen in the 6500 block of Rosemead Boulevard near Washington Boulevard, at about 7:50 p.m. on July 11.
Martinez is described as Hispanic, 5’3″ and 180 pounds. She has green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and gray shirt with gray pants, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911.