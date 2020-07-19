ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Angels pitcher Julio Teheran has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The news comes just days before the team was scheduled to begin its run of preseason exhibition games.
Teheran “said he started feeling headache, cold symptoms, chills, fever, body aches, two days before he was supposed to travel to Anaheim for summer camp” and “didn’t want to risk getting on plane to travel,” according to the LA Times’ Mike DiGiovanna.
The 29-year-0ld right-hander later tested positive for COVID-19.
Teheran, a native of Colombia, is in his first season with the Angels after spending nine years with the Atlanta Braves.
The Angels are scheduled to play exhibition games Monday in San Diego, Tuesday at Dodger Stadium and Wednesday at Angel Stadium against San Diego.
The Halos are scheduled to open the 60-game regular season Friday at Oakland with no fans present.
