LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies are currently monitoring a recently released convicted sex offender, who reportedly calls himself Mr. RTK for “rape, torture, kill,” at hotel in Lake Elsinore.
59-year-old Cary Jay Smith was released on Tuesday from a state psychiatric facility after 21 years.
Authorities say Smith is not on any form of supervised release nor is he required to register as a sex offender. He is allowed to move around without restrictions.
A public warning has been issued about Smith, who was in Corona earlier this week.
Smith was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to a 1985 misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child. That registration requirement was removed in 2005, prompting officials and locals to urge the governor to reinstate it.
Smith has testified that he fantasizes about raping boys, and claims to have killed three boys and molested 200 others.
More than 12,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding for Smith to be registered again as a sex offender so people will be aware if he is in their community.