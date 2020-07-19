LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Most of the new coronavirus cases reported in Los Angeles County on Sunday were among people under 41 years old, officials said.

Los Angeles County officials reported 2,848 new cases of coronavirus and 11 additional deaths on Sunday, with a reported 53% of the new cases occurring in people under the age of 41 years old.

County health officials also reported on Sunday the highest daily hospitalization count since the pandemic began, with 2,216 people currently hospitalized. Of those, 28% of them are in the ICU, and 18% on ventilators.

To date, L.A. County has identified 155,887 positive cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began and 4,095 deaths.

Testing results are available for more than 1,515,000 individuals and the positivity rate has increased from 9% to 10%.

The City of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said attorneys will go throughout Los Angeles on Monday to advise or cite businesses who are not in compliance with current coronavirus restrictions. Garcetti also said on CNN on Sunday that he is on the verge of issuing another round of stay-at-home orders.

“Starting on Monday, I’m announcing we are re-launching the Business Ambassadors Program that showed us so much success early on in this fight, sending out dozens of city workers who every day visit businesses, where we have a report of a problem and non-compliance,” Garcetti said.

The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, stay at home if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering in public.