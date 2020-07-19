LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD has released body cam video related to the arrests of suspects accused of attacking officers in downtown L.A.

The Department said it was releasing the video “both to address community concerns and conflicting information.”

The man in the wheelchair, 52-year-old David Dixon, is seen striking an officer at the 5:47 mark in the video tweeted by LAPD below. The video contains strong language.

Cellphone video of an incident involving a group of protestors in DTLA, including a man in a wheelchair, has drawn significant attention. Therefore, the LAPD has decided to release bodyworn camera footage, both to address community concerns and conflicting information. pic.twitter.com/lK5DXg7Lfg — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 19, 2020

In addition to Dixon, the suspects were identified as 30-year-old Mario Chacon and 33-year-old Joshua Wilson.

According to police, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers had been called to a mental health situation involving two women in the area of Figueroa Street and Wilshire Boulevard when they witnessed Dixon attacking a man.

Officers arrested Dixon and learned that he was wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Then, as officers were preparing to take the two women to a hospital, they were surrounded by a group of about 50 protesters who had been marching in the area, police said. The protesters began chanting “let them go.”

One of the protesters, who was in a wheelchair, later identified as Wilson, tried to punch an officer, police said. A second protester, identified as Chacon, tried to steal one officer’s baton and shove a second officer.

Chacon and Wilson were eventually detained and taken to the downtown police station, along with Dixon. Officers later discovered a loaded handgun in Wilson’s backpack.

Three officers and a sergeant suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

Wilson was arrested on charges of being an ex-con with a firearm, while Chacon was arrested on charges of battery on a police officer. Wilson has bailed out of jail, according to police.