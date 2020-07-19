LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti believes the city could be “on the brink” of another stay at home order as a result of the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections.

Garcetti shared his concerns during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning.

He acknowledged though, that it’s not his call to make: “As I’ve told people over the last week…mayors often have no control over what opens up and doesn’t. That’s either at a state or county level.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says that they are on the “brink” of issuing another stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases increase in the city #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/RoV5GIOnBm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 19, 2020

Garcetti also called for greater vigilance and personal responsibility in stopping the spread of the virus.

“It’s not just what’s opened and closed. It’s also about what we do individually. It’s about the people who are getting together outside of their households with people they might know. It might be their extended family, it might be friends. They might think because they got a test two weeks ago that it’s OK, but it’s not… We have to be as vigilant right now as we were the first day…bring 100 percent of our strength the way we did the first or second month.”