POMONA (CBSLA) — Former Cal Poly Pomona student body president Uriah Sanders has reportedly been missing for about two weeks.
The 23-year-old was last seen on July 4 in Montclair, according to the Cal Poly Pomona Associated Students Incorporated.
Former ASI president and alumnus Uriah Sanders is missing. If you have seen him or know anything helpful, please call 909-328-0917. Follow @asicpp for any updates. https://t.co/nLNWFEjXdt
— Cal Poly Pomona (@calpolypomona) July 17, 2020
According to the Cal Poly Pomona Associated Students Incorporated, Sanders has been added to missing persons database.
He is described as 6’0″, 160 pounds with no identifying marks or tattoos. The student government also said Sanders typically wears blue or black pants and button-up shirts.
Friends believe he may be in the area of Ontario, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga or surrounding areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 909-328-0917.