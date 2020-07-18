Comments
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Firefighters have contained a brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:06 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire grew to four acres and was put out around 4:25 p.m.
There were no structures damaged or any injuries reported.
Crews are expected to remain on scene to manage hotspots.
