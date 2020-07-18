Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man was killed Friday in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and a search continues for the driver responsible.
The incident unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on Harbor Boulevard and McFadden Avenue.
It was there that authorities were called and found the victim in the roadway. Firefighters responded, and began to treat the victim before pronouncing him dead at the scene.
Investigators say a preliminary investigation reveals that he man was standing on the center median of McFadden Avenue when he was struck. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white Jeep Cherokee.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call Cpl. W. Hadley at (714) 245-8216.