ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — The Orange County Fair’s in-person event has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, a virtual fair has been created for participants that would like to make their own treats like deep-fried Oreo cookies, engage in puzzles and activities with the family, and even watch a live pig-webcam.
There will also still be a local competition allowing participants to win a blue ribbon.
“The very traditional part of the fair where people submit their quilts, and their baked goods, and their paintings and photographs, obviously that was not possible this year, but we invited the public to submitted photos of their beautiful work,” said Michele Richards, an OC Fair & Event Center CEO. “We’re doing a People’s Choice Awards so you can go on the website starting today and vote for your favorite.”
Richards said the winner would receive a commemorative, virtual fair ribbon.
Despite the pandemic, the fair has been able to retain its 100 full-time employees, but could not hire back its 1,500 seasonal employees.