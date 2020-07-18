Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst may not resume until April of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The trial has been paused since March 12. On Friday, the court decided that jurors will not need to return until April 12 next year.
The judge is also considering a bench trial where he, and not a jury, would decide Durst’s fate. A bench trial could happen sooner, but would require that Durst agree.
Durst is accused in the 2000 shooting death of his longtime friend, Susan Berman, at her home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… Read More