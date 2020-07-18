LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were searching for two drivers in connection with a fatal crash that killed a man in Los Angeles.
The first crash unfolded Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. on Vernon Avenue just east of Wall Street.
It was there that authorities say a pedestrian was struck while walking westbound on Vernon Avenue by a light-colored SUV.
As a result, the victim was launched into the eastbound lanes and was struck a second time by a different vehicle described as a light-colored 2011-2015 Dodge Charger.
Both drivers failed to stop.
The victim, described as a 49-year-old man, suffered blunt force trauma and died at the hospital.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Det. Calvin Dehesa at (213) 833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 486-3713.