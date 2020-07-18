LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County on Saturday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of coronavirus.
To date, health officials have identified 153,041 positive cases of coronavirus across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 4,084 deaths during the pandemic.
Of the cases, there are 2,188 people hospitalized and 28% of them are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators.
Health officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and take precautions.
“Although this is another beautiful weekend in Los Angeles County, I urge our residents to wear their face coverings and keep away from crowds and people they don’t live with,” said Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. “The Governor has made it clear that until we reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in LA County, it is too dangerous for our schools to re-open for in-person classroom instruction. Let’s get back to working together to slow the spread and continue our recovery journey.”
Twenty-five of the 37 people who died were over 65 and 92% of them have underlying health conditions, however, younger people without existing health conditions are still encouraged to follow protocols.
The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, stay at home if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face-covering in public.