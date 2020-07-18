HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Protesters came out in Huntington Beach on Saturday to speak out against a variety of causes.
At least three groups could be identified among the hundreds in attendance: Protesters calling to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, Black Lives Matter protesters, and Abolish ICE protesters.
Some “Recall Newsom” rally attendees said they were outraged by coronavirus restrictions imposed by the state of California as cases and deaths continue to rise and blamed Newsom for stay-at-home orders and business closures.
Black Lives Matter protesters were part of groups who have been organizing rallies nationwide for weeks now following the deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Elijah McClain and other African Americans who have died at the hands of police.
The Abolish ICE movement focuses on calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement due to its history of separating families at the border and other complaints from advocates.
There were also some rally participants holding Trump 2020 signs and chanting “USA!”