ONTARIO (CBSLA) — An Ontario church congregation is mourning the loss of several members after coronavirus cases spread throughout the founder’s family.
Bishop Abel Jimenez of Christian Life Center and his two daughters died from the coronavirus, and over a dozen more family members have tested positive as well.
The family believes someone had lunch with an asymptomatic person and brought the virus home.
Eventually, the virus made its way to 17 immediate and extended family members in Jimenez’s family and six people had to be hospitalized.
Jimenez and his daughters, Tabitha Jimenez-Medina and Esther Jimenez-Hernandez, did not survive.
The Christian Life Center’s in-person services and even its soup kitchen has been shut down amid the pandemic.
Jimenez leaves behind his wife Noemi of 65 years, who is currently in the ICU battling with the coronavirus.
A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $27,400 as of Saturday night.
