LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iconic venue the Satellite, formerly named Spaceland, announced Thursday it will no longer host live music events and will instead focus on serving food and beverage.

Jeff Wolfram, who has owned the venue located at 1717 Silver Lake Blvd. for 50 years, was forced to shutter its doors on his birthday in March when shutdown orders were put in place.

“I’ve had some amazing times. Seen some amazing bands come thru here,” Wolfram said.

The club, known for launching local bands, has been graced by performers such as Lady Gaga and the Foo Fighters.

On Thursday, a message on the venue’s website announced the transformation stating, “I am sorry to say that we will no longer be doing live shows or dance parties. We would like to thank you for all the support you have shown us over the years.”

“We shut our doors March 12 after the bands started canceling shows due to the coronavirus and the Government shutting down the bars and nightclubs just a few days later. It has really hit us hard. We can no longer afford to wait for the day we will be allowed to have shows again. If we do that, we will not have the money to continue and will be forced to close forever.”

The venue said it is currently removing the stage and redesigning the club to focus on food and beverage.

They also said that they would re-open their kitchen with a new design but due to the lack of funds the transformation will not happen quickly.

The parking lot will be open for food and drinks once the kitchen is “reopened or the government lets us hire a food truck.”