LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 518 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 28,695 cases and 587 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 10,416 had recovered.
There were 535 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, with 130 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,752 newly confirmed cases and five more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 23,238 cases and 315 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 13,315 had recovered.
There were 589 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 176 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 224 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 5,192 cases and 57 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 2,726 had recovered and 2,409 were under active quarantine.
There were 95 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, with 31 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 307,617 Riverside County residents, 199,767 San Bernardino County residents and 89,336 Ventura County residents had been tested.