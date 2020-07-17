LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A registered sex offender who was out on parole was arrested early Thursday for allegedly touching himself as he watched a teenage girl inside her Long Beach home.
Luis Cedeno, 29, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of indecent exposure, peeping and a violation of his parole. He was being held without bail.
Officers were called out to a home in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue, near Pacific Coast Highway, just before 4 a.m., Long Beach police Detective Jennifer Arzola said. A preliminary investigation found that a man had peeked through a break in the blinds of a window and masturbated while the victim, a clothed 15-year-old girl, lay on her living room couch, she said.
Arzola said officers collected video evidence and arrested Cedeno at about 10:40 a.m.
Cedeno was previously convicted of indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child under 18, according to the Megan’s Law website.
