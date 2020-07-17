SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 405 new cases Friday.
The countywide totals now stand at 28,309 cases and nearly 500 deaths.
Related: Free Coronavirus Testing Now Offered At Anaheim Convention Center
The three latest deaths involved skilled nursing facility residents. Of the 469 COVID-19 deaths in the county, 226 were skilled nursing facility residents and 16 were assisted living facility residents.
Since Sunday, the county has recorded 48 COVID-19 fatalities. Last week, the county reported 58 coronavirus fatalities.
The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 711 on Thursday to 682, and the number of patients in intensive care decreased from 245 to 235, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
In the county’s jails, 434 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 392 having recovered and 42 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms. The county is awaiting the results of 46 tests.
County officials said 341,097 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 12,884 recoveries have been documented.
Also Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state’s monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases — including Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties.
On Monday, the Orange County Board of Education voted 4-1 to adopt a “white paper” recommending a return to school for students without masks or social distancing enforced.
On Wednesday, the county opened a large-scale COVID-19 testing program at the Anaheim Convention Center capable of testing 600 to 800 people per day.
About 100 people passed through the site Wednesday morning.
The county hopes to be able to ramp up testing to 1,200 people per day within a few weeks.