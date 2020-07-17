LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California campuses won’t reopen for the first day of school because Gov. Gavin Newsom handed down new guidelines Friday, ordering schools to stay closed in counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

Thirty-two counties are on the state’s watch list, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. All schools, public and private, in those counties must begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning.

Newsom acknowledged that in-class instruction is preferred by students, teachers, staff and parents.

“Learning remains non-negotiable, but neither is safety,” Newsom said.

Newsom says counties must be off the state’s monitoring list for 14 consecutive days before schools can physically reopen.

For counties that can reopen schools this fall, they must follow strict new guidelines. Students in 3rd grade and higher will be required to wear masks, along with teachers and staff. Second-grade students and younger will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings, including face shields. Teachers will undergo regular testing, and schools must implement safety measures like physical distancing between teachers and students, regular symptom checks at the start of the day, and more frequent hand washing and disinfecting of common areas.

Under the guidelines, one confirmed case of coronavirus will send a class home, but a school will not close unless multiple classes have confirmed cases or 5% of the school is positive. A district will be shut down if 25% of schools are closed within two weeks.

“The one thing we have the power to do to get our kids back into school is look at this list again,” Newsom said. “Wear a mask, physically distance, wash your hands, minimize the mixing. The more we do on this list and we do it at scale, the quicker all those counties are gonna come off that monitoring list, we are going to mitigate the spread of this virus, and those kids are back in school.”

Schools that must remain closed will still be required to conduct “rigorous” distance learning. Newsom’s guidelines included daily, live interaction with teachers and other students, challenging assignments equivalent to what students would receive in the classroom, and curriculum keeping English learners, special needs students, and those who are homeless or are in foster care in mind. To support the continuation of distance learning across the state, Newsom said the state Legislature had approved a $5.3 billion package specifically for educational equity.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.