LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD will release video related to the arrests of suspects accused of attacking officers in downtown L.A. this week, the agency announced Friday.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of video from this incident which has surfaced on social media,” the LAPD said Friday in a statement. “The video depicts arrests and a use of force which occurred during a protest. In the coming days, we plan on releasing a critical incident video which will include body-worn video that captured the use of force.”

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Mario Chacon, 33-year-old Joshua Wilson and 52-year-old David Dixon.

According to police, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers had been called to a mental health situation involving two women in the area of Figueroa Street and Wilshire Boulevard when they witnessed Dixon attacking a man.

Officers arrested Dixon and learned that he was wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Then, as officers were preparing to take the two women to a hospital, they were surrounded by a group of about 50 protesters who had been marching in the area, police said. The protesters began chanting “let them go.”

One of the protesters, who was in a wheelchair, later identified as Wilson, tried to punch an officer, police said. A second protester, identified as Chacon, tried to steal one officer’s baton and shove a second officer.

Chacon and Wilson were eventually detained and taken to the downtown police station, along with Dixon. Officers later discovered a loaded handgun in Wilson’s backpack.

Three officers and a sergeant suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

Wilson was arrested on charges of being an ex-con with a firearm, while Chacon was arrested on charges of battery on a police officer. Wilson has bailed out of jail, according to police.