LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department reported Friday an additional four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, 132 employees have tested positive for the virus, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Eighty have recovered and returned to work, and 52 are recovering at home.
The number of cases among Los Angeles Police Department employees remained unchanged at 404 Friday.
Of the employees, 239 are recovering at home or isolated due to exposure, and 215 have returned to work.
