LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it would review all available evidence in the death of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the Gardena area last month.

“FBI Los Angeles is aware of the death of Andres Guardado, and will review all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted,” the bureau said in a statement.

The announcement comes one week after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Dr. Jonathan Lucas released an autopsy report that confirmed Guardado was shot five times in the back and ruled the death a homicide. The official report confirmed the findings of an independent medical examination commissioned by Guardado’s family.

Deputy Miguel Vega shot and killed Guardado around 6 p.m. June 18 near the 400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard. His partner, deputy Chris Hernandez, was at the scene but did not open fire.

Sheriff’s officials have said the patrol deputies were at the scene in a marked vehicle and saw Guardado speaking to someone in a car blocking the entrance to a body shop where Guardado was working as an informal security guard.

Investigators allege Guardado pulled out a handgun and then began running. The shooting happened after the deputies caught up to Guardado in an alley.

Sheriff’s officials said an unregistered .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a polymer frame and no serial number, a Smith & Wesson slide and a prohibited 15-round Glock magazine was recovered at the scene, though there was no evidence that Guardado fired any shots.

Vega was interviewed Monday, nearly one month after Guardado’s death.

Vega’s attorney, Adam Marangell, alleged Wednesday that Guardado reached for his gun while face-down on the ground and that the shooting was justified.

“During this interview [Vega] made clear that he did everything possible that night to avoid firing his weapon, including repeated commands to ‘not reach for the gun,'” Marangell said. “Deputy Vega went to work that day to protect the citizens of the community and, unfortunately, was forced to take action which resulted in a loss of life.”

Guardado’s family has repeatedly disputed the claim that the teen was armed.

