LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger outfielder A.J. Pollock revealed Friday that he joined the team’s summer camp late because he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Pollock said he has recovered, and he believes that he was infected during one of his trips to the hospital for the birth of his daughter. Both his wife and daughter have tested negative, he said.
“It was a wild ride,” he told reporters.
The center fielder said he initially experienced headaches and body aches, but he thought the symptoms may be due to a lack of sleep after the air conditioning broke at his home in Arizona. He said he decided to get tested after his symptoms got worse.
MORE: Dodgers Release ‘In This Together’ Video Supporting Black Teammates, Social Justice Organizations
“I had a couple more days of symptoms like body aches, a little congestion, loss of smell,” he said. “It was crazy. It was frightening.”
Pollock’s confirmation comes less than a week after another player, Kenley Jansen, said on Sunday that he had also tested positive for coronavirus and recovered.
The team is holding summer workouts in advance of a shortened 2020 season, which is set to begin on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)